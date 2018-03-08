News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Extended Deadline to Fill Vacated Council Seat

March 08
09:06 2018
The Page Mayor and City Council are still seeking applicants to fill the Council vacancy created by the resignation of Korey Seyler, for an appointment ending December 2018. They had originally asked for letters of interest to be submitted by March 1st, but during the last council meeting councilors approved an extension for letters to be in by 5pm March 12th . City clerk Kim Larson tells Lake Powell Life News so far the city has received four letters of interest, from Page residents Larry D Clark Sr, Nathan L Huenemann, Jeremy Butts and Mark Cormier. Anyone else here in Page that thinks they might be up for the job should send a letter of interest to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 1180 or dropped off at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall on Vista Avenue.

Seyler announced his resignation as a member of the Page City Council effective February 14, 2018.

For additional information, please contact City Clerk Kim Larson, at 645-4221.

