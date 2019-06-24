Experimental Flow at Lake Powell Continues

The US Bureau of Reclamation under the Department of the Interior is conducting the third experimental flow at Glen Canyon Dam since implementing its Long-Term Experimental and Management Plan (LTEMP). The goal is to provide enhanced habitat for the lifecycle of aquatic insects that are the primary food source for fish in the Colorado River.

Experiments under LTEMP consist of four different flow regimes: high flows, bug flows, trout management flows, and low summer flows. Collaborative discussions among technical experts resulted in a decision to begin this first experiment on May 1 and continue through August 31, 2019. It will slightly modify the schedule and flow rates of water releases from Lake Powell through Glen Canyon Dam, Arizona. The normally scheduled monthly and weekly release volumes will not be affected. Flows during the experiment will include steady weekend water releases with routine hydropower production flows on weekdays that include normal hourly changes in release rates. Those steady weekend flows are expected to provide favorable conditions for aquatic insects to lay and cement their eggs to rocks, vegetation, and other materials near the river’s edge. Steady weekend flows will be relatively low, within four inches of typical weekday low water levels. It is unlikely casual recreational river users will notice the changes in water levels. Insects expected to benefit from this experiment are an important food source for many species of fish, birds, and bats in the canyon. Beyond expected resource benefits, this experiment will also provide scientific information that will be used in future decision making. The unregulated inflow in May was 2.51 million acre-feet (maf) (107 percent of average). The release volume from Glen Canyon Dam in May was 720 kaf. The end of May elevation and storage of Lake Powell were 3,585 feet (115 feet from full pool) 10.3 maf (42 percent of full capacity).

To view the most current reservoir elevation projections, click on: Lake Powell Elevation Projections.

To view the 2019 progression of snowpack above Lake Powell, click on Lake Powell Snow Chart.

To view the current inflow forecast relative to past inflows, click on Lake Powell Inflow Forecast.

To view the hourly fluctuations under the Bug Flow Experiment, click on June Bug Flow Experiment Hourly Releases.

