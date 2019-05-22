News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Expanded Hours for County Victim Witness Services
May 22
12:52 2019
Victim Witness Services of Coconino County are expanding their hours. The agency will offer compassionate support and a multitude of resources to victims, witnesses, and survivors of crimes and crises. Operating out of the Page Police Dept. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 am to 5 pm, on Tuesdays from 11 am -5 pm, Fridays 9 am to 4 pm and closed daily between noon and 2 pm.

For more information about the Coconino County victim-witness services advocate in Page go to vwscoconino.org.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

