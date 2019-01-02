Exciting Astronomical Year In 2019
January 02
08:48 2019
2019 is going to be a great year for many stargazers around the globe. In 2019, you can expect five eclipse, a rare planet transit, one of the best meteor shower and a super blood wolf moon. But that isn’t all. To kick off 2019 January is the busiest month of the year in the solar system.
Six extraordinary occurrences to expect in 2019.
January 6, 2019- Partial Solar Eclipse
January 21, 2019- Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse
May 6, 2019- Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower
July 2, 2019- Total Solar Eclipse
July 16, 2019- Partial Lunar Eclipse
November 11, 2019- Rare Transit of Mercury
December 26, 2019- Annular Solar Eclipse
Have a Happy stargazing year!