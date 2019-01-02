News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

 Breaking News
  

Exciting Astronomical Year In 2019

January 02
08:48 2019
2019 is going to be a great year for many stargazers around the globe. In 2019, you can expect five eclipse, a rare planet transit, one of the best meteor shower and a super blood wolf moon. But that isn’t all. To kick off 2019 January is the busiest month of the year in the solar system.

Six extraordinary occurrences to expect in 2019.

January 6, 2019- Partial Solar Eclipse

January 21, 2019- Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse

May 6, 2019- Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower

July 2, 2019- Total Solar Eclipse

July 16, 2019- Partial Lunar Eclipse

November 11, 2019- Rare Transit of Mercury

December 26, 2019- Annular Solar Eclipse 

Have a Happy stargazing year!

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

