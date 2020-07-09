Page Students Begin Online Instruction August 10th Page Unified classes will be back in session on August 10, 2020, but it will [...]

Excessive Heat Warnings Issued The National Weather Service has announced an extended period of very hot weather will begin [...]

TAX DAY in America is Next Week! In 2020 Tax Day is July 15 This is no April fool’s joke; Tax Day is [...]

Early Voting For Arizona Primary Election Has Begun Early Voting For Arizona Primary Election Has Begun County Recorder Patty Hansen FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Early voting for [...]