Excessive Heat Warnings Issued
July 09
13:47 2020
The National Weather Service has announced an extended period of very hot weather will begin Friday and last through Monday.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from Saturday – Monday for the lower elevations (below 4500 feet) in Yavapai and Gila counties as well as near Page.
An Excessive Heat Warning for the Grand Canyon (also below 4500 feet) is in effect beginning Friday and lasting through Monday.
Please see attached images (below) for details about the significant heatwave expected over northern Arizona Friday through Monday.
Key Points:
–Very hot temperatures expected over much of northern Arizona Friday through Monday
–Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued for elevations below 4500 feet
Click on above images to enlarge