Excessive Heat Warning in Effect for Grand Canyon

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST TUESDAY BELOW 4000 FEET…

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105

to 111 degrees below 4000 feet.

* WHERE…Grand Canyon below 4000 feet including Phantom Ranch

and Indian Garden.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Recommended Actions

This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels. Day hikers on Bright Angel trail should descend no further than 1 1/2 miles. Between 10 am and 4 pm…physical activity is discouraged. Hikers should attempt to be out of the canyon at Indian Garden or Bright Angel campground between these hours. All hikers should have adequate gear including a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, salty snacks, sufficient water and electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart.