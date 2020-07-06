News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Excessive Heat Warning in Effect for Grand Canyon

Excessive Heat Warning in Effect for Grand Canyon
July 06
10:02 2020
Print This Article

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST TUESDAY BELOW 4000 FEET…

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105
to 111 degrees below 4000 feet.

* WHERE…Grand Canyon below 4000 feet including Phantom Ranch
and Indian Garden.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels. Day hikers on Bright Angel trail should descend no further than 1 1/2 miles. Between 10 am and 4 pm…physical activity is discouraged. Hikers should attempt to be out of the canyon at Indian Garden or Bright Angel campground between these hours. All hikers should have adequate gear including a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, salty snacks, sufficient water and electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart.
Excessive Heat Warning in Effect for Grand Canyon - overview

Summary: Excessive Heat Warning in Effect for Grand Canyon

Tags
105 to 111below 4000 feetbright angelday hikersexcessive heatgrand canyonhotindian gardenPhantom Ranchprecautions

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.