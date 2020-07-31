News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Excessive Heat Warning for Page, Lake Powell, Grand Canyon…

July 31
2020
  • National Weather Service:
  • An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Saturday evening for elevations below 5,000 feet for Yavapai and northern Gila counties, in the Grand Canyon, and near Page and Lake Powell.
    • In the Grand Canyon: High temperatures of 108 – 115 degrees F.
    • Near Page/Lake Powell:High temperatures of 104 – 110 degrees F.
    • Yavapai and northern Gila counties below 5,000 feet: High temperatures of 104 – 114 degrees F.
  • High temperatures are expected to slowly decrease beginning Sunday.

excessive heat warning

Lake Powell Life News

