Excessive Heat Warning for Page, Lake Powell, Grand Canyon… National Weather Service: An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Saturday [...]

Halls Crossing to Bullfrog Ferry Back in Service Halls Crossing to Bullfrog Ferry Back in Service Charles Hall Ferry HALLS CROSSING, Utah - The [...]

Boating Fatality in Warm Creek Area of Lake Powell Boating Accident and Fatality in Warm Creek Area of Lake Powell GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, UT [...]

AAA: “Look Before You Lock,” Keeping Kids and Pets SAFE AAA: Look Before You Lock Safety advocate reminds parents and caregivers of the dangers of hot [...]