Excessive Heat Warning for Page, Lake Powell, Grand Canyon…
July 31
08:22 2020
- National Weather Service:
-
- An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until Saturday evening for elevations below 5,000 feet for Yavapai and northern Gila counties, in the Grand Canyon, and near Page and Lake Powell.
- In the Grand Canyon: High temperatures of 108 – 115 degrees F.
- Near Page/Lake Powell:High temperatures of 104 – 110 degrees F.
- Yavapai and northern Gila counties below 5,000 feet: High temperatures of 104 – 114 degrees F.
- High temperatures are expected to slowly decrease beginning Sunday.