Excessive Heat Warning for Page and Surrounding Areas

According to the National Weather Service, there is an excessive heat warning in place for Page, Lake Powell, and the surrounding areas including Marble and Glen Canyons. The warning is in place until 8pm this evening, September 7th.

Excessive heat warnings are issued when temperatures are expected to reach dangerously hot conditions, with temperatures up to 105 degrees. These weather conditions significantly increase the chances of heat-related illnesses, especially for people who are working outdoors or participating in outdoor recreation.

The National Weather Service recommends people drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun as much as possible, spend as much time as you can in air-conditioned areas, and check in with friends, neighbors, and relatives.

If you need to spend time outside, try to reserve strenuous activities to early morning or later evening, when the temperatures are not as dangerous. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing wherever possible, and familiarize yourself with the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion: excessive sweating; pale and clammy or heat rashed skin; dizziness; cramps in the arms, legs, and stomach; and fast breathing or heartbeat.

Anyone showing signs of heat exhaustion should be immediately taken to a cool and shaded location. Heat exhaustion can lead to a heat stroke, an emergency life-threatening condition. If you witness someone experiencing a heat stroke, call 9-1-1.