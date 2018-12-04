Ex-Sun Devils Perfect In Cardinals Win At Lambeau

When your offense running attack is kept less than 200 yards among five different players rushing the ball and a QB that completed 42% of his passes you usually are on the losing side of the ball. That wasn’t the case for the Cardinals on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals (3-9) on Sunday headed to Lambeau to face the Green Bay Packers. Josh Rosen playing college football at UCLA in California has yet to be challenged by the cold temperatures at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The weather didn’t impact Rosen and the Cardinals offense on Sunday against the 4-7-1 Packers.

Throwing the ball twenty-four fewer times than his opponent’s Quarterback and not even converting a touchdown on the evening didn’t stop the Cardinals from upsetting the Packers at Lambeau. Cardinal’s offense was productive enough to capitalize on the miss cues of the Packers defense. Rookie runningback for the Cardinals Chase Edmond had the best game of his rookie season rushing for 53 yards on five carries, scored his first career touchdown on a six-yard carry in the second quarter. Edmond finished with two touchdowns on the afternoon. David Johnson was limited to 69 yards on 20 carries, and Johnson needs 239 yards in the remaining four games to pass 1,000 yards on the season.

Ten weeks ago he was released from the Cleveland Browns after missing two game-winning field goals against the Steelers and Saints. On Sunday he was kicking field goals in the fridged temperatures at Lambeau. Zane Gonzales who is no strangers to Arizona who went to college just twenty-seven miles from his new home State Farm Stadium at Arizona State University. Gonzales was a unanimous All-American in his senior season for the Sun Devils. Gonzales finished his first game back in Arizona 2-2 on field goals and 2-2 on extra points. Gonzales second 44- yard field goal with 1:41 left was enough to lift the Cardinals to a 20-17 victory.

Next up for the Arizona Cardinals is Detroit Lions from State Farm Stadium Sunday in Glendale, AZ at 2:30.