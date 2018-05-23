News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Evolution References Change in Proposed New K-12 Science Standards

May 23
08:17 2018
The Arizona Dept of Education has been busy drafting new science standards that could be shocking for some. The Deparment of Education’s new standards will impact K-12 districts and charter schools. Changes they are proposing include removing the word evolution in some sections and describing it as a “theory” in other parts of the curriculum. A divided reaction, with some educators and scientists outraged such as the National Center for Science Education. The Secular Coalition for Arizona say they are concerned it supports separation of Church and State. The Department of Education has declined to say anything until they’ve heard from the general public about it. Read their proposed new draft and weigh in on the issue yourself.

