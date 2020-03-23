Evidence of COVID-19 Community Transmission in Coconino County

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) officials have found evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in Coconino County. Community transmission happens when there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 and there is no source of infection identified in some of the cases and cannot be directly traced back to a known exposure. Due to the identification of community transmission, and to reduce the spread of COVID-19, health officials are reinforcing the importance of practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and staying home when sick.

The County initiated COVID-19 drive-up specimen collection site will change as a result of limited supplies and resources. There will only be one site operating from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the

Coconino Community College East Campus on Fourth Street in Flagstaff (while supplies last). There will no longer be a site at Fort Tuthill.

Individuals experiencing mild respiratory illness, such as a slight fever or cough, are instructed to stay at home, monitor symptoms, contact their healthcare provider if needed and distance

themselves from others as much as possible. Individuals experiencing serious symptoms should contact their healthcare provider for medical advice. Anyone experiencing a

medical emergency should call 911.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection. As a reminder, CCHHS recommends taking these actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

• Wash hands frequently.

• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Cover your mouth with your upper sleeve or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a seasonal flu shot

More information is available at http://www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or by calling the Coconino County COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300. Information is also available by emailing [email protected]