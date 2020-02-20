Everything You Need to Know for Page Basketball The Weekend

Written by Page High School Athletic Director, Ernie Rivers…

Please help me in congratulating our girls and boys basketball teams in making the state playoffs. We will be hosting the second round for both teams.

The girls will be playing this Friday night at 7 pm in the main gym against Paradise Honors. Tickets will go on sale 1 hour before game time, 6 pm. There will be no public presale of tickets.

The boys will be playing on Saturday night at 5 pm against Fountain Hills. This is a time change. Tickets will go on sale one hour before the game. There will be no public presale of tickets.

Only AIA passes will be accepted. All students and adults without AIA passes are expected to pay according to AIA policies and procedures.

No noisemakers or signs will be permitted for the playoff games. (AIA 14.2.1 regulation)