Even New Boats Can Sink
May 14
10:52 2019
We live in a boaters paradise but it’s also the time to be diligent about boat maintenance if you own your own vessel- one thing experienced Lake Powell boat owners know that even a brand new boat at the dock for the first time can sink….
Robert A. Adriance, in his book Seaworthy, states the following:
- 50% of boats that sink at the dock do so because a fitting below the waterline failed.
- Rain and snow account for another 32% of cases filed with BoatUS’s insurance division.
- 9% were caused by a failed fitting above the waterline.
- 8% were the result of poor docking “arrangement” (e.g., a boat getting caught under a dock by a rising tide).
These four categories of failure account for 99% of all sinkings at the dock, according to Adriance.
All of these causes can be easily avoided by some simple vigilance.