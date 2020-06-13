EVACUATION At Jacob Lake! Fire Restrictions Listed!

Originally posted Friday 6/12 at 9:37 p.m.

Updated Saturday morning 6/13 at 3:30 a.m.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in place (See below)

As of Saturday the Magnum Fire was 22-hundred acres in size and only 2% contained

Coconino County Sheriff’s office

Jim Driscoll, Sheriff

Media Release

June 12, 2020

Subject: Evacuation of Jacob Lake

Jacob Lake AZ., on June 12, 2020 at 4:40 PM

Evacuations in the Jacob Lakes area began due to the Mangnum Fire burning on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s office with United States Forest Service personnel began the evacuations of the Jacob Lakes area, to include the Jacob Lake Inn and Campgrounds to the north and south of the Inn at the Junction of highway 89-A and highway 67, after Forest Service official deemed the Magnum Fire had reached a point where it became a threat to resident and visitor safety.

As fire efforts continue more information will be available.

For any questions regarding the Magnum Fire please contact the USFS at (602) 345-0469.

For information regarding evacuation efforts please contact the Sheriff’s office at (928) 226-5089.

Stage II fire restrictions prohibit the following:

Igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire.

2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.

3. Welding, or operating any acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

4. Operating a chainsaw or other equipment operated by an internal combustion engine between the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

5. Discharging a firearm, air rifle, or gas gun, except while engaged in a lawful hunt.

Exemptions to the Restrictions are as follows:

Persons with a written Forest Service authorization specifically exempting them from the effect of this order.

2. Persons using a stove or grill that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels.

3. Persons operating generators with an approved spark arresting device in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the generator

4. Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

Featured Photo: Kaibab National Forest/Magnum Fire