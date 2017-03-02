News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Escalade Idea stumbling Forward
March 02
14:25 2017
Three committees down, one to go!

We’re talking about the proposed Grand Canyon Escalade being built at the confluence of the Colorado and Little Colorado Rivers. The controversial plan has been through three Navajo Nation Council committees recently, and each one gave a thumbs down.

Next week The Council’s Naa’bik’iyati committee will meet and consider the proposal. After that it moves to the full Council at their next scheduled session in mid-April. It doesn’t matter how the Naa’bik’iyati committee reacts to the legislation next week, it would still go to the full council.

As part of the bill, approval by the Nation’s Council would carry with it a $65-Million price tag for infrastructure. Plus, it would allow for over 400-acres of land to be withdrawn from the Nation for the project.

Heading the Escalade movement is Confluence Partners LLC out of Scottsdale.

To say the least, the Grand Canyon Escalade is not a popular idea for many, including numerous members of the Navajo Nation. They consider the confluence area as sacred.

If eventually approved, the tourist destination could be in operation within three years.

Grand Canyon Escaladenavajo nation

