Ernie Rivers; Ready for 2019-2020 at PHS

Page High School Athletic and Activities Director Ernie Rivers is starting his 6th year at the school. A Michigan native, Mr. Rivers is a man who enjoys his work in both departments, and he’s a man who deeply appreciates Page High School and the Page area.

Mr. Rivers grew-up as a “farm kid” in Michigan with ten brothers and sisters! All of them remain home in Michigan except for Ernie and a brother in northern Utah.

Prior to assuming his current duties, he had worked with special education students at the middle school and, later, students with emotional disabilities at the high school.

His Master’s work was in sports administration at Central Michigan University.

“Go Chips,” he added. (For the Central Michigan University Chippewas)

His undergraduate work was at Utah State University.

“Go Aggies,” said the A.D.

Mr. Rivers has always had a love of sports and an appreciation for leading young students.

“I’ve been a baseball coach for twenty years. I’ve coached wrestling, girls’ basketball, youth basketball, and I’ve helped out in soccer and lacrosse,” said Rivers. “Athletics has always been a passion of mine.”

His duties as A.D. includes game-day preparation which involves set-up and making sure the officials are taken care of, among other things.

“My responsibilities also include setting the schedule for the regular seasons, and I help with rules interpretations with our coaches,” he added.

It’s also important to Rivers that his athletes are academically eligible to play and stay that way.

As the Activities Director at PHS Mr. Rivers doesn’t set schedules, but otherwise, his duties are similar. New this year among activities at Page High School is speech and debate! They are also adding a chess team, as well.

“I have a speech and debate travel team this year,” he said.

Part of the success as an Athletic Director depends on the coordination he or she has with other schools.

“I go to meetings on a monthly basis, typically in Phoenix,” he told us. “I go to a state-wide meeting twice a year.”

Ernie Rivers is very excited about the new school year from an athletic and activities point of view. He sees a lot of good things happening.

“It’s an exciting year for the Sand Devils this year.”

We asked Mr. Rivers what would make the 2019-2020 school year a success for him this year.

“First, it’s making sure that academics come first for our kids,” he said. “Wins and losses are important. I don’t want to dismiss that by any means. But I think if we have our kids succeed in the classroom, they’ll be successful on the playing field.”