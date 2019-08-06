Erika Arlington Appointed County Legal Defender

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — County Manager James Jayne has named Erika Arlington as the new County Legal Defender. The Board of Supervisors confirmed the appointment during the Aug. 6 board meeting.

Arlington has been serving as the Interim Legal Defender since January. The Legal Defender’s Office fulfills the State’s constitutional obligation to provide legal services to persons who are indigent and face a loss of their liberty or family.

“After years of dedicated service to the County and community, we are extremely excited that Erika will continue her career with us as the Legal Defender,” said County Manager James Jayne. “During her tenure in the Legal Defender’s Office, especially as the Interim Legal Defender the past eight months, Erika has demonstrated the leadership and professionalism to head this department. She has the full support of the County Leadership Team and we look forward to partnering with her in this new role.”

Arlington has been with the County Legal Defenders Office since August of 2018. Prior to her time with the Legal Defender’s Office, she worked in the County Attorney’s Office, the Public Defender’s Office, as Associate Faculty at NAU and in private practice. She is also a past President of the Coconino County Bar Association.

“I’m honored to represent the Legal Defender’s Office and the Citizens of Coconino County,” said Arlington. “I’m passionate about criminal defense and dependency representation and have found a tremendous amount of joy representing those clients. I look forward to working in collaboration with our awesome team to continue to provide excellent service to our community.”

Arlington earned her Bachelor of Arts at Sacramento State University, and her Juris Doctorate from the University of California Davis, King Hall School of Law.