ERA Alive and Well in AZ 2019

On Monday, March 11, 2019, women from all over the state of Arizona will launch a three-day, 38 mile march in support of Arizona becoming the 38th and decisive state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment thereby ensuring 160 million women and girls their rightful place in the U.S. Constitution. This march is being hosted by ERA Task Force AZ and National Council of Jewish Women/AZ, and with the help of many other groups, bi-partisan supporters, volunteers, business partners and organizations we will demand that our Arizona legislators vote to ratify the ERA in 2019.

Arizona was once a beacon for women’s rights. Women could vote in Arizona in 1912. Rachel Berry, from Apache County was the first woman legislator elected in Arizona in 1914 before women in the rest of the country could even vote. The first woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Sandra Day O’Connor was the first to introduce the ERA in Arizona when she was a state senator. And while the ERA has enjoyed massive public support for decades, it still can’t get a hearing in Arizona.

We march to honor the suffragists who, in the late 1800s & early 1900s, endured violence during their fight to win the vote for women. We march to honor the women who have continued this long fight for equality, and we march for our sisters, daughters and granddaughters so that they may be given equal protection under law. Many will point to the 14th Amendment and say that women already have protection, but in an interview with California Lawyer magazine, in 2011, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia suggested that the Constitution (the 14th Amendment) does not protect women from gender-based discrimination saying, “certainly the Constitution does not require discrimination on the basis of sex. The only issue is whether it prohibits it. It doesn’t.”

THE MARCH

Monday, March 11, 2019: Participants will park and meet at 10:30am at Phoenix First Church UCC, 1407 N. 2nd St., Phoenix, 85004 and walk to the Capital for a noon press conference. From there marchers will hike past sites of significant to women’s progress and end the first day at Sandra Day O’Connor House, 1250 N. College Ave., Tempe, 85281 (13.8 miles).

Tuesday, March 12, 2019: Participants will meet at 8:30am at Sandra Da O’Connor House, hike to Piestewa Peak Trail Head and continue to the office of Arizona’s first woman senator, Kyrsten Sinema, 2200 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix 85016 (13.5 miles)

Wednesday, March 13, 2019: Participants will meet at 8:30am at Senator Sinema’s office, walk past Central Arizona Shelter Services and conclude at the State Capital.

Arizona needs to reclaim its place in the march toward equality by ratifying the ERA in 2019 and move toward the day that all discrimination will end. Please join us for this historic march to give Arizona its rightful place in the sun.

We are honored to be carrying the original banner from the 1972 ERA march proclaiming:

“Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

38 miles over 3 days stopping at sites related to women’s progress toward equality

Supporters of women’s equality, you are hereby invited to join us in a hike to ratify the ERA.

March 11, 2019 10:30am

We’ll meet and park at Phoenix First Church UCC 1407 N 2nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Monday March 11, 2019 at 10:30am then continue to the capitol for a press conference then depart from the capitol by noon. From the capitol we’ll hike past sites significant to women’s progress in Phoenix and Tempe and end for the day at Sandra Day O’Connor House 1250 N College Ave, Tempe, AZ 8528 (13.8 miles).

Tuesday, March 12, 2019, we’ll begin at 8:30am at Sandra Day O’Connor House, hike to the Piestewa Peak trail head then continue on to the office of Arizona’s first elected female senator, Senator Sinema’s office (13.5 miles).

Wednesday, March 13, 2019, we’ll start 8:30am at Senator Sinema’s office, pass by Central Arizona Shelter Services and conclude at the State Capitol.

1912-1914 Suffrage Hikes in London and the USA gathered supporters, faced opposition and pushed ahead as women do to seek a constitutional right to vote. Video footage: https://www.filmpreservation.org/dvds-and-books/clips/on-to-washington-1913#

In the USA court cases found that women were not granted equality under the 14th amendment making the 19th amendment to the constitution necessary. Likewise today women’s ONLY constitutionally protected right is the right to vote, it is still constitutionally legal to discriminate against women. It’s far past time that women be added to the United States Constitution with equal rights and protections to men and other protected classes. Bipartisan bills have been introduced in both bodies of the Arizona Legislature but 2 men in seats of power have refused to hear the bills. Now the legislature must act. We call upon the legislature to demand a vote to ratify the ERA on the floor of the House and Senate every single day until a vote is taken. Go on the record – do you believe women are equal or not?

The Details:

Participants are encouraged to wear white and are responsible for their own transportation, food and lodging. Please take care of yourselves and stay hydrated. Carpooling is encouraged. A good idea is to load up 2 cars with all your friends, park one car at the day’s ending point and then shuttle each other to the day’s starting point then back to the other car at the end of the day. We’ll have cars with first aid kits and water along the way. We plan to use public sidewalks. We will do our best to follow a wheelchair accessible route.

If someone would like to map out the nearest public transit to these start and stop points, that would be welcome. Additionally if there are sites along the way that are significant to women’s progress in your community we would love to highlight those. We are doing our very best to be inclusive and celebrate the progress of women of every ethnicity, identity, ability and background, help doing so is appreciated.

Please register your participation on the eventbrite link that can be found on our Facebook Event at ERA Task Force Arizona https://www.facebook.com/events/323158318313894/ In lieu of a registration fee we ask that everyone bring a box of menstrual supplies to be donated to Go With The Flow – a local organization that provides period packs to Arizona high schools in low income areas.

ERA sashes will be available for purchase at the start of the event and possibly along the way.

Donations: financial contributions are encouraged to help us obtain by shipping or recreation the banner used in the march for congress to ratify the ERA in 1972, to provide water, snacks and gas for our route drivers and hikers. They can be made by cash app to $RebeccaMcHood or PayPal bloominghome (at) hotmail (dot) com Please note the purpose of the donation is for the #38miles. In kind contributions are also welcome in the form of transportation volunteers, water, snacks, ERA buttons, bumper stickers, t-shirts, shoes, socks, or whatever you think might be helpful. And can be coordinated through that paypal email address.

I can’t hike 38 miles/ can’t take 3 days off of work: That’s understandable, we would love for you to participate in any portion of the hike you’re able to, after work, just one day, meet us at a historical site, take a photo of yourself in white asking for ratification of the ERA and post it on social media tagging @AZhouseDems @AZhouseGOP @AZsenateGOP @AZhouseDems and use the hashtags #ERAyesAZ #38miles #FloorVoteForERA

This hike is the brainchild of Kim Mundis who hails from New Jersey. Perhaps it takes a New Jersey woman to push in this way. http://www.njwomenshistory.org/discover/topics/woman-suffrage/suffrage-hikers-1913/

Attendees agree to abide by all laws and local ordinances while walking including traffic laws. Do not litter.