EPA Report on Uranium Mine Cleanup

The Environmental Protection Agency has released a report this morning from the Office of Inspector General indicating their need to finish prioritization and resource allocation methods for abandoned uranium mines that sit on or near Navajo lands. The 19 page report was a result of a review conducted to determine whether the EPA has a plan in place for prioritizing the cleanup of approximately 50 abandoned uranium mine (AUM) sites on or near Navajo Nation lands covered under a special account established in 2015 totaling approximately $1 billion and whether the EPA is ready for the estimated cleanup cost, time-frame for cleanup, and scope of cleanup for the 50 sites. You can read the full report here.