EPA Gives Navajo Nation Nearly $900K for Mine Cleanups

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded the Navajo Nation Abandoned Mine Lands (NAML) program $888,523 to help assess and clean up abandoned uranium mines on the Navajo Nation. Since 2016, the EPA has awarded $1.2 million to NAML.

Funds will provide technical support on cleanup plans, inspect abandoned uranium mines, assist EPA in removing contaminated soil, continue staff training on Superfund laws and share technical information with EPA and Navajo Nation EPA.

“Navajo AML’s staff of scientists and engineers are uniquely positioned to provide the expertise and perspective to address uranium contamination on the Navajo Nation,” said Mike Stoker, Regional Administrator for the Pacific Southwest.