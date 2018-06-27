News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

EPA Gives Navajo Nation Nearly $900K for Mine Cleanups

EPA Gives Navajo Nation Nearly $900K for Mine Cleanups
June 27
12:50 2018
Print This Article

Navajo Uranium Miners

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded the Navajo Nation Abandoned Mine Lands (NAML) program $888,523 to help assess and clean up abandoned uranium mines on the Navajo Nation. Since 2016, the EPA has awarded $1.2 million to NAML.

Funds will provide technical support on cleanup plans, inspect abandoned uranium mines, assist EPA in removing contaminated soil, continue staff training on Superfund laws and share technical information with EPA and Navajo Nation EPA.

“Navajo AML’s staff of scientists and engineers are uniquely positioned to provide the expertise and perspective to address uranium contamination on the Navajo Nation,” said Mike Stoker, Regional Administrator for the Pacific Southwest.

Tags
EPAMine Cleanupnavajo nationU.S. Environmental Protection AgencyUraniumuranium mine

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.