Enrollment/Registration Period for PMS and PHS Students

Big week in Page for back to school preliminaries… School starts up again Tuesday August 7th for Page Unified School District, but this week the Panthers and Sand Devils are checking in to Page Middle School and Page High School for enrollment and registration.

Students are picking up their schedules, finding their lockers and taking care of student IDs.

Both the middle school and high school will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for students (July 24-26).

Page High School office hours: 8am-11am and 3pm-6pm.

Page Middle School office hours: 8am-4pm.