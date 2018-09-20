Enroll in Free “Watch Your Car” Program

The Watch Your Car decal program is a free, voluntary program whereby Arizona vehicle owners enroll their vehicles with the Arizona Automobile Theft Authority. The vehicle is then entered into the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) database; participants receive decals for their front and rear windows. By displaying the decals, vehicle owners convey to law enforcement officials that their vehicle is not usually driven between 1:00 AM and 5:00 AM, when the majority of auto thefts occur.

In addition, by enrolling in the Watch Your Car Program, vehicle owners also authorize law enforcement officials to stop their vehicle at any time during the day or night within one mile of the border, if there is a suspicion that the vehicle is being illegally operated.

If a police officer witnesses the vehicle in operation between these hours, they have the right to stop the vehicle and verify it is being legally operated by the rightful owner.