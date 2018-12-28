Endgame for 2019

The new year is just beginning, but already millions of people are looking to the endgame.

No, not how 2019 will end up, but rather a much-anticipated movie and a blockbuster TV series.

People love superhero movies. Currently DC’s “Aquaman” is king of the ocean and of the box office. And 2018 set a record for how much moies made around the world. It was led by Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War,” a clash between earth’s mightiest heroes and the powerful purple titan Thanos. Now the movie left no question about “whodunit,” with a snap of his finger Thanos wiped out half of all living things on earth. But the movie ended with the biggest cliffhanger since “Who Shot J.R?” Many of the studios most popular characters – such as Spider-Man and Black Panther – were among the 50-percent that vanished into thin air. Being a movie based on comic books means anything could happen; and some of the “dead” Avengers are likely to be resurrected.

But how? And who?

There is much speculation among fans that Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Pine) may be gone for good. That’s because the contracts with Marvel expire for those actors after “Endgame.” Doctor Strange used the Time Stone to sort through millions of possibilities – and said there was only one way to defeat Thanos. We’ll have to wait a few more months to find out what it is. HBO’s groundbreaking “Game of Thrones” is coming to a conclusion in 2019.

The eighth – and final season – will only be six episodes, but each will be longer than usual. And there will be a lot of loose ends to wrap up.

Will there be a “Clegane Bowl” between the brothers known as “The Mountain” and “The Hound?” Will the Night King and his zombie army capture Westeros? Who – if anyone – will end up sitting on the Iron

Throne? Queen Cersei Lannister currently holds the throne through subterfuge and threat. But can she keep it?

The Khaleesi, Daenerys Targaryen, still has two dragons, an army of Dothraki and the Unsullied to do her bidding. And the Khaleesi believes that as the last Targaryen she is the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. Of course at the end of season 7 it was revealed that Jon Snow, thought to be the bastard son of Lord Eddard Stark, is really the son of Eddard’s sister – and a Targaryen prince!

That leaves Daenerys with two major problems; she is having an affair with Jon Snow, each still unaware that she is his aunt, and Jon Snow has the stronger claim to the throne!

As for Queen Cersei, she is not only fighting to keep her grasp on power, but must also fear the “valonquar.” A prophecy from the series first season told Cersei that the valonquar would kill her. She interprets valonquar to mean younger brother and decides her impsibling, Lord Tyrion, was destined to kill her. But In Old Valyrian the word valonquar means younger sibling – meaning anyone with an older sibling could prove Cersei’s undoing. That opens up many possibilities – such as the stealthy assassin Arya Stark, the Khaleesi, Jon Snow, Sansa Stark or “The Hound,” Sandor Clegane.

And Cersei has completed overlooked one other valonquar – her twin brother (and lover) Jaime Lannister. Though a twin, Jaime was born minutes after Cersei. Both the Avengers movie and “Game of Thrones” are expected to arrive in April.