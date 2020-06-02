Endangered Tortoise Deaths in Snow Canyon

Three Mojave desert tortoises were recently killed in Snow Canyon State Park near St. George. St. George News reports the tortoises were run over by vehicles on the four miles of highway that traverses the canyon.

While Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, another tortoise habitat, has meshed fencing, Snow Canyon does not. Visitors are given brochures that explain how to pick the animals up and remove them from roadways. Unleashed dogs also pose a constant threat to tortoises.

The Mohave tortoise is an endangered species.