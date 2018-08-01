Endangered Species Change?

President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans are proposing changes they say would simplify and modernize the 1973 Endangered Species Act. Eighteen plants and animals are on threatened or endangered lists in Utah. Across the country, more than 700 animals and almost 1,000 plants are listed. The changes would drop the blanket rule that extends the same level of protection to threatened species as those that are endangered. They would reduce the criteria for designating critical habitat and for the first time, economic data would be factored into decisions.

In Iron County, Utah, officials call the protected prairie dog a pest that has curtailed development. Congressman Chris Stewart claims the animal is not endangered at all, and that it has just abandoned desolate federal lands to move to grassy private lands. Environmentalists are critical of the proposed changes, claiming it will turn proposed protective listings into negotiations.