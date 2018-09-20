Endangered Species Act Proposed Changes Comment Period Ending

Time is almost up to weigh in on the Trump Administration’s slate of changes that conservation groups say will weaken the Endangered Species Act. The public comment period ends this Monday, the 24th. The feds argue that the Act as it’s currently written unnecessarily holds up worthy commercial projects. But Leda Huta, who heads the Endangered Species Coalition, tells Lake Powell Life News the law has successfully staved off extinction for 99-percent of the species on the list and that the changes would favor industry profits over the survival of species like Joshua trees, monarch butterflies, bald eagles, moose, polar bears and bumblebees.

Right now, species that are listed as threatened are automatically protected. The new proposal would lift that blanket protection until the U-S Fish and Wildlife Service would issue specific rules for that species, which could take months or years. You can weigh in with your feedback at regulations.gov.