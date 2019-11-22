End of Wood Gathering Season is Approaching on North Kaibab Ranger District

FREDONIA, Ariz., Nov. 22, 2019 — Officials on the North Kaibab Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest want to remind the public that the end of the permitted wood gathering season is almost here. Saturday, Nov. 30, is the last day of the season for wood collection on the North Kaibab Ranger District.

The permitted wood gathering season started on May 1 and runs until the end of this month on the North Kaibab Ranger District. With the onset of wintery weather, the district managers want to remind potential wood gatherers that the season is almost over and will not be extended. Due to lower elevations and different environmental conditions, the wood gathering season on the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts of the Kaibab National Forest goes until Dec. 31. Be advised that the removal of firewood is permitted only from National Forest lands on the specific district for which the permit is issued.

A permit is always required for anyone harvesting any firewood on the National Forest. Permit holders are also reminded to follow all permit regulations including information on where they can and cannot cut, what they can and cannot cut, how to properly document the wood removal on the permit and with the supplied load tags, as well as off-road travel regulations.

“We do have active timber sales on the district, so cutters are reminded to consult your maps and stay away from all active timber sales including log decks, slash piles, or any standing trees with marking paint,” said Randall Walker, North Kaibab District Ranger. “Violating the conditions of the permit amounts to timber theft, which is a federal violation and will carry steep penalties,” said Walker.

If you are interested in obtaining firewood permits for the Kaibab National Forest, there is still time. Firewood cutting permits can be obtained at the following locations and during the specified hours Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays:

North Kaibab Ranger District , 430 S. Main St., Fredonia; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; (928) 643-7395

, 430 S. Main St., Fredonia; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; (928) 643-7395 Williams Ranger District , 742 S. Clover Road, Williams; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; (928) 635-5600

, 742 S. Clover Road, Williams; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; (928) 635-5600 Tusayan Ranger District, 176 Lincoln Log Loop, Tusayan; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; (928) 638-2443

Detailed firewood cutting information and maps is available on the Kaibab National Forest website at http://bit.ly/KNFfuelwood.

