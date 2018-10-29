Encompass Primary Clinic Closing 11/21

With the need for medical services here in our community ever growing, this is sad news. Encompass Health Services has decided to close its Page primary clinic to the public as of November 21, 2018. Encompass will continue to provide integrated health care services to Page clients enrolled in mental health and substance abuse services but due to financial difficulties has decided to discontinue medical clinic and chiropractic services to the community as a whole.

According to a recent letter that went out to community members last week, Encompass attributes the hardship they have been facing the past seven and half years to the non stop battle for higher reimbursement rates from insurance companies without ever breaking even. The facility claims it has faced financial loss every year the clinic has been open. They are urging current members of the clinic to choose a provider from Canyonlands or Banner Health and they will do everything they can to make the transfer a quick and easy one.

Patients should contact them directly at (928) 645-5113 if they have any questions.