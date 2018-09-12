News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Emergency Shutdown of Potable Water Pipe at Halls Crossing Marina

Emergency Shutdown of Potable Water Pipe at Halls Crossing Marina
September 12
16:29 2018
Print This Article

Due to an underground water leak of the pipe that supplies potable water to Halls Crossing Marina, water is being shut down today at 4:30 p.m. (Utah time) and is expected to be shut off until repairs are completed on Thursday. Maintenance crews from Aramark and the National Park Service are working together to fix the leak and restore service as quickly as possible. Water is available on the rest of property except for the marina and bottled water is available for purchase from the marina store. The park apologizes for the inconvenience.

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.