Emergency Shutdown of Potable Water Pipe at Halls Crossing Marina

Due to an underground water leak of the pipe that supplies potable water to Halls Crossing Marina, water is being shut down today at 4:30 p.m. (Utah time) and is expected to be shut off until repairs are completed on Thursday. Maintenance crews from Aramark and the National Park Service are working together to fix the leak and restore service as quickly as possible. Water is available on the rest of property except for the marina and bottled water is available for purchase from the marina store. The park apologizes for the inconvenience.