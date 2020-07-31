News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Emergency Early Voting Sites for August 4 Primary Election

July 31
13:56 2020
Flagstaff, Az. – Coconino County voters that may have health concerns or worry about contracting the COVID 19 coronavirus can participate in emergency early voting at several locations across the county on Saturday, August 1 and Monday, August 3.

Voters taking advantage of emergency early voting will be required to complete a form stating that they have an emergency and need to vote an emergency early ballot.  They do not need to disclose the specifics of their emergency.  “Voters that want to avoid being around large groups of people are considered to have an unforeseen emergency and will be allowed to vote on Saturday and Monday,” said Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen.

Voters are required to wear a face mask and should bring their own ink pen.  The Elections Office has trained the election workers at the early voting locations on the necessary precautions and guidelines to follow, as well as providing each voting location disinfectant materials, to ensure that our workers and voters are safe and comfortable when they vote.

Voters with non-health related emergencies, such as having to go out of town on Election Day, can also vote at the emergency early voting locations.

Voted early ballots may be dropped off at any of the emergency early voting locations prior to Election Day, or at any polling place or vote center on Election Day, or in a ballot drop box.  For a list of ballot drop boxes go to www.coconino.az.gov/elections.

Early voters should remember to sign their early ballot envelope.  Early ballots returned without a signature cannot be processed and counted.  Signature verification is used to prevent fraud.

All voted early ballots must be received by 7 pm Election Day.  Ballots received after this deadline will not be counted.

 

Emergency early voting locations for Saturday and Monday and times are listed below:

 

Location Early Ballot Precincts Voting at Location
Coconino County Elections Office

Eastside Office – Flagstaff Mall

4650 N. US Highway 89, Flagstaff

Next to Dillard’s

(Saturday noon to 7 pm &

Monday noon to 5 pm)

 All Precincts
Coconino County Elections Office

Drive-up service window

2304 N. 3rd St, Flagstaff

(Saturday 8 am to 1 pm & Monday 8 am to 5 pm)

 All Precincts
City of Flagstaff Hall west parking lot

211 W Aspen Avenue, Flagstaff

Drive through service only

(Saturday 9 am to 1 pm)

 All Precincts
Tuba City Elections Office

Main Street

Tuba City, AZ

(Saturday & Monday 8 am to noon Daylight Savings Time)

 Bodaway 42, Cameron 43, Coppermine 47, Coalmine 48, Inscription House 61, Kaibeto 65, Lechee 67, Leupp 69, Moenkopi 70, Navajo Mountain 71, Tolani Lake 88, Tonalea 90, Tuba City Northeast 93, Tuba City Northwest 94 & Tuba City South 95
Williams City Hall

113 S. 1st St

Williams, AZ

(Monday 7:30 am – 5 pm)

 Kaibab North 64, Kaibab West 66, Parks 79, Williams Northside 98 & Williams Southside 99
Sedona City Hall

102 Roadrunner Dr

Sedona, AZ

(Monday 8 am – noon)

 Sedona North 82 & Sedona South 83
Page City Hall

697 Vista Ave

Page, AZ

(Monday by appointment only – call 928- 645-4221)

 Page Central 72, Page East 73, Page South 74, Page West 75, Lechee 67, Bodaway 42, Coppermine 47, Inscription House 61, Kaibeto 65 & Navajo Mountain 71
Fredonia Town Hall

25 N. Main St

Fredonia, AZ

(Monday 7:30 am – 5 pm)

 Fredonia 58
Grand Canyon Schools

Superintendent’s Office

Grand Canyon National Park

1 Boulder St

Grand Canyon, AZ

(Monday by appointment only – call 928- 607-6931)

 Grand Canyon 59 & Tusayan 97
