Emergency Early Voting in Coconino County

Emergency Early Voting Sites for November 3 General Election
Flagstaff, Az. – Coconino County voters that may have health concerns or worry about contracting the COVID 19 coronavirus may participate in emergency early voting at several locations across the county on Saturday, October 31 and Monday, November 2.
Voters taking advantage of emergency early voting will be required to complete a form stating that they have an emergency and need to vote an emergency early ballot. They do not need to disclose the specifics of their emergency. “Voters that want to avoid being around large groups of people are considered to have an unforeseen emergency and will be allowed to vote on Saturday and Monday,” said Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen.
Voters are required to wear a face mask and should bring their own ink pen. The Elections Office has trained the election workers at the early voting locations on the necessary precautions and guidelines to follow, as well as providing each voting location disinfectant materials, to ensure that our workers and voters are safe and comfortable when they vote.
Voters with non-health related emergencies, such as having to go out of town on Election Day, may also vote at the emergency early voting locations.
It is past the date to mail your early ballot and ensure that it will arrive in time to be counted. Voted early ballots may be dropped off at any of the emergency early voting locations prior to Election Day, or at any polling place or vote center on Election Day, or in a ballot drop box. For a list of ballot drop boxes go to www.coconino.az.gov/elections.
Early voters should remember to sign their early ballot envelope. Early ballots returned without a signature cannot be processed and counted. Signature verification is used to prevent fraud.
All voted early ballots must be received by 7 pm Election Day. Ballots received after this deadline will not be counted.
Emergency early voting locations for Saturday and Monday and times are listed below:
|Location
|Early Ballot Precincts Voting at Location
|Coconino County Elections Office
Eastside Office – Flagstaff Mall
4650 N. US Highway 89, Flagstaff
Next to Dillard’s
(Saturday 10 am- 7 pm
Monday 10 am to 5 pm)
|All Precincts
|Coconino County Elections Office
Drive thru service window
2304 N. 3rd St, Flagstaff
(Saturday 8 am to 5 pm & Monday 8 am – 5 pm)
|All Precincts
|Tuba City Elections Office
Behind the Tuba City Library
Tuba City, AZ
(Saturday & Monday 8 am – noon)
|Bodaway 42, Cameron 43, Coppermine 47, Coalmine 48, Inscription House 61, Kaibeto 65, Lechee 67, Leupp 69, Moenkopi 70, Navajo Mountain 71, Tolani Lake 88, Tonalea 90, Tuba City Northeast 93, Tuba City Northwest 94 & Tuba City South 95
|Williams City Hall
113 S. 1st St
Williams, AZ
(Monday 9 am – 5 pm)
|Kaibab North 64, Kaibab West 66, Parks 79, Williams Northside 98 & Williams Southside 99
|Sedona City Hall
102 Roadrunner Dr
Sedona, AZ
(Monday 8 am – noon)
|Sedona North 82 & Sedona South 83
|Page City Hall
697 Vista Ave
Page, AZ
(Monday 9 am to 5 pm)
|Page Central 72, Page East 73, Page South 74, Page West 75, Lechee 67, Bodaway 42, Coppermine 47, Inscription House 61, Kaibeto 65 & Navajo Mountain 71
|Fredonia Town Hall
25 N. Main St
Fredonia, AZ
(Monday 7:30 am – 5 pm)
|Fredonia 58
|Grand Canyon Schools
Superintendent’s Office
Grand Canyon National Park
1 Boulder St
Grand Canyon, AZ
(Monday by appointment only – call (928) 638-2461 ext. 400
|Grand Canyon 59 & Tusayan 97