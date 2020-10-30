Emergency Early Voting in Coconino County

Emergency Early Voting Sites for November 3 General Election

Flagstaff, Az. – Coconino County voters that may have health concerns or worry about contracting the COVID 19 coronavirus may participate in emergency early voting at several locations across the county on Saturday, October 31 and Monday, November 2.

Voters taking advantage of emergency early voting will be required to complete a form stating that they have an emergency and need to vote an emergency early ballot. They do not need to disclose the specifics of their emergency. “Voters that want to avoid being around large groups of people are considered to have an unforeseen emergency and will be allowed to vote on Saturday and Monday,” said Coconino County Recorder Patty Hansen.

Voters are required to wear a face mask and should bring their own ink pen. The Elections Office has trained the election workers at the early voting locations on the necessary precautions and guidelines to follow, as well as providing each voting location disinfectant materials, to ensure that our workers and voters are safe and comfortable when they vote.

Voters with non-health related emergencies, such as having to go out of town on Election Day, may also vote at the emergency early voting locations.

It is past the date to mail your early ballot and ensure that it will arrive in time to be counted. Voted early ballots may be dropped off at any of the emergency early voting locations prior to Election Day, or at any polling place or vote center on Election Day, or in a ballot drop box. For a list of ballot drop boxes go to www.coconino.az.gov/elections.

Early voters should remember to sign their early ballot envelope. Early ballots returned without a signature cannot be processed and counted. Signature verification is used to prevent fraud.

All voted early ballots must be received by 7 pm Election Day. Ballots received after this deadline will not be counted.

Emergency early voting locations for Saturday and Monday and times are listed below: