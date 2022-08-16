Elvis Left us 45-years Ago

Elvis: The King is Gone

By John Christian Hopkins

When the news came on the afternoon of August 16, 1977, the world was all shook up.

Elvis Presley – the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll – was dead at 42.

This year marks 45 years since Elvis returned to his sender. For most of those 45 years Elvis has been the best-selling dead celebrity musician.

He’s as famous today as he ever was; each year on the anniversary of his passing thousands of fans gather in Memphis, at Graceland Mansion, to pay respects to the man they couldn’t help falling in love with.

A new movie about him – with Tom Hanks portraying Colonel Tom Parker – has been gathering rave reviews. Presley has even garnered more Number One records after his death!

Though Elvis is linked to rock and roll, people often forget that he began his career as a country artist. In fact, 44 of his singles made it into the top 10 on the country charts – including some of his biggest hits, like “Heartbreak Hotel, “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Hound Dog.”

Part of the reason for that was because Billboard had no rock and roll category until 1958.

With all his musical skills you might think that Elvis had a closetful of Grammy Awards. You’d be wrong. The only two Grammys he won were for his gospel music!

Some of his greatest songs have interesting backstories.

“Heartbreak Hotel,” the song that made Elvis an international star, was inspired by the suicide of a man who walked “a lonely street.”

When Elvis heard the news of Martin Luther King’s assassination, he had tears in his eyes and it inspired him to end his ’68 Comeback Special with “If I can Dream.”

While serving in the army Elvis heard an Italian song called “O Sole Mio” and wanted to do an Americanized version – that led to “It’s Now or Never.”

During his career Elvis made 31 movies and two documentaries – and they all had one thing in common: each made a profit. That puts Elvis in rarified air among Hollywood stars because some of Tinsel Town’s greatest names – Charlie Chaplin, Rudolph Valentino, Mary Pickford and Clark Gable – all had at least one movie flop that failed to make back the cost of production.

While many claim that Elvis was a poor actor, that wasn’t strictly so. It had more to do with the roles he was given in his “formula” pictures.

One person who saw Elvis’ acting potential was Barbra Streisand. She wanted Elvis to co-star in “A Star is Born,” but the Colonel refused to let Elvis play a washed-up singer.

So, if you’re lonesome tonight, take a moment to remember The King.