Elvis is Taking a Protester Hit

Don’t Be Cruel to The King

By John Christian Hopkins

Social media is abuzz with the rumor that statues honoring Elvis Presley are about to be all shook up by angry protesters.

The story claims protesters want Presley statues removed from Memphis, Tenn., and Tupelo, Miss., because Elvis appropriated black musicians’ style on his way to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Say it ain’t so, Joe!

It ain’t.

That’s according to USA Today, which based its conclusion on numerous, credible media sources.

The false “news” story also claims that the Presley’s faked being poor so they could live in a predominantly black poor section of Tupelo where Elvis could learn to imitate black artists!

Good golly, Miss Molly, that makes as much sense as believing that President Barack Obama was born in Kenya.

Of course recent protests that arose from the killing of George Floyd have been aimed at some statues, generally those associated with slavery or other cultural atrocities.

But Elvis seems safe for now.

The most famous outdoor Elvis statues are in his original hometown of Tupelo and his adopted hometown of Memphis.

The Tupelo “Homecoming Statue,” erected in 2012, recreates a famous pose captured by a photographer during Presley’s Sept. 26, 1956, “Homecoming” concert at the fairgrounds, when he reached down from the stage toward a fan in the crowd.

A complementary pair of Elvis statues were erected in Tupelo in 2015, near the singer’s childhood home, which is Tupelo’s most popular tourist attraction. Collectively titled “Becoming,” the statues symbolize Elvis’ evolution from country boy to international entertainer: The smaller statue depicts 11-year-old Elvis seated on a milk crate, a guitar in his lap, while behind him looms the world-famous adult Elvis in a bell-bottomed jumpsuit, spreading his cape like the wings of an eagle.

Also near the Elvis birthplace is a statue of a guitar-toting 13-year-old Elvis in overalls. The oldest of the Tupelo statues, it was unveiled in 2002.

The most-visited Memphis statue is on the west end of Beale Street. Erected in 1997 it depicts Elvis as a rock ‘n’ roller, with bent knees and a guitar hoisted in the direction of his pompadour. The statue replaced an earlier and more upright (literally) Elvis bronze from 1980, which was removed because of, yes, vandalism: Tourists couldn’t resist breaking off pieces of fringe from his Western-style shirt. That statue is now inside the Downtown Welcome Center.