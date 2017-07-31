News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Elm Street Construction Update

July 31
08:55 2017
Because of an unexpected delay, the city of Page tells us that this is now the week when ongoing Elm Street construction east of South Lake Powell Boulevard may cause some inconveniences for some drivers. he Elm Street project is moving to a phase of repairing and installing new storm drains at the Elm Street end of 7th, 8th and 9th Streets.

During this time, the ends of those streets will be closed. Motorists will have to approach those streets from the South Navajo Drive end. However, these closings will involve one street at a time; not all at once.

This specific work “should” be finished within a week. But in the meantime, please show caution as you approach these areas, and know that the South Navajo sides will always be open to traffic.

Any questions can be addressed to Page Public Works: 928-645-4300.

