Ellsbury Out for Season

The saga of Navajo baseball player Jacoby Ellsbury continues.

Ellsbury reached superstar status as the centerfielder for the Boston Red Sox.

He burst on the scene with the Red Sox in 2007, batting .353 in 33 games as the Beantowners won their second World Series in three years. Ellsbury batted an otherworldly .438 in the series.

In his sophomore season Ellsbury led the league with 50 stolen bases.

A new star had arrived in Boston.

In 2009 Ellsbury set a Red Sox record with a league-leading 70 steals. He won win his third stolen base crown in 2013 with 52. In the playoff series against Tampa Bay Ellsbury batted .500! The Sox would again win the World Series.

After the season, Ellsbury signed a $160 million contract with the New York Yankees. But that hasn’t really worked out.

The fleet outfielder Ellsbury had a decent first year in New York, batting .271 with 39 steals, but never quite lived up to the hype.

In 2018 Ellsbury has been battling injuries, which have kept him off the field. Now the Yankees have announced that Ellsbury underwent season-ending hip surgery to repair a torn labrum. He is expected to be out six months – meaning he could miss the start of spring training for the 2019 season.

Ellsbury, a former All Star, has had an increasingly diminished role with the Bronx Bombers. The team would probably jump at the chance to part with Ellsbury – and his albatross of a contract.

The Yankees owe him $42 million over the next two years. In 2021 the team has the option of paying Ellsbury another $21 million or can buy out his contract for $5 million.

In January, the Baltimore expressed some interest in the two-time world champion, but nothing came off it.

Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman has previously said that team would be willing pay part of Ellsbury’s remaining money if anyone wanted to deal for him.