Elk / Lee Prescribed Fire Project Completed on Williams Ranger District

Williams, Ariz., Oct 24, 2019—For Immediate Release. Fire crews have successfully treated 8152 acres of the forested landscape over the past 4 days bringing the Elk / Lee Prescribed Fire Project to full completion.

Located 10 miles south of Williams on the northwest side of Sycamore Canyon, this project was identified by local fire managers as a high priority area in need of fuels reduction on the Williams Ranger District.

“Critical watersheds that supply water to several of the communities to the south in the Verde Valley will now be better protected from the threat of destructive wildfire,” said Fuels Program Manager Mike Uebel. “This type of burning not only helps protect these resources but also restores these landscapes to a more sustainable healthier condition”.

Officials recognize the inconvenience that smoke has caused for many residents who experienced impacts from this burn. Smoke is an unfortunate and unavoidable byproduct of this work. One of the goals is to limit the number of days that smoke is in the air as opposed to an uncontrolled wildfire where smoke can be much denser and linger for prolonged periods of time.

Kaibab National Forest officials are grateful for the patience and support of all members of the public from the surrounding communities who were affected by this project. To learn more about smoke and public health, visit bit.ly/SmokeHealthAwareness

All prescribed burning on the Kaibab National Forest is subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. (ADEQ) To view approved prescribed burns for any given day on the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s website go to:

Notifications of upcoming prescribed fire projects are provided regularly by news releases throughout the year and through the following sources: