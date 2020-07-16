Electrical Work on Boats Should be Done by Professionals

Faulty Electrical Work on Boat May Have led to two deaths

It was a problem with the electrical system on the victims’ boat that led to two men dying at a marina on Lake Pleasant on Sunday. That’s the word from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office concerning the deaths of the two brothers, both in their 50’s.

According to the sheriff’s office some modifications made on the boat’s electrical system allegedly bypassed safety features and that led to electricity escaping into the water. They report that the Scorpion Bay Marina’s electrical system was in safe and operational order.

As a result of the tragedy, the Sheriff’s Office in Maricopa County issued the following statements; many of which can be related to boating safety anywhere, including Lake Powell :

The Scorpion Bay Marina’s electrical system is a safe operating system and the public should not be concerned with their safety regarding dock usage.

DO NOT do your own 120-volt AC electrical work on a boat or DO NOT hire an electrician who is not familiar with American Boat and Yacht Council (ABYC) standards. Many of the problems that lead to electrical faults result from the differences between shore and boat electrical systems and standards.

DO NOT use common household extension cords for providing shore power to your boat. Use, and encourage other boaters to use, shore power cords built to UL standards.

Have your boat tested once a year to see if it is leaking electricity.