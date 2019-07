Two battery-electric buses will undergo tests in August at Zion National Park.

If the tests are satisfactory, the electric shuttles will replace the entire fleet of propane-fueled buses at the park.

The existing shuttles are almost 20 years old, which is 10 years over their life expectancy. Propane engines for the vehicles are no longer manufactured.

It is estimated the park will see a reduction in operation and maintenance costs of about $300,000 a year.

The new shuttles are 29 feet long and can transport 42 occupants.