News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  • Accident On 89 North of Wahweap On Wednesday afternoon (9/27), Emergency responders' reported to the scene of a head on collision [...]
  • National Fossil Day! Fossil Print Everyone who loves fossils is invited to join Glen Canyon National Recreation Area’s [...]
  • Electric SCAM in Page A message from Bryan Hill, General Manager at Page Utility Enterprises: The Utility office has been [...]
  • Waste Water Brews! Wastewater is normally just waste! However 30 Arizona breweries have signed on to brew beers using [...]
  • Arizona Assistant Basketball Coach Arrested On Tuesday morning (9/26), Emmanuel “Book” Richardson, an Assistant Basketball coach at the University of [...]
  

Electric SCAM in Page

Electric SCAM in Page
September 27
11:58 2017
Print This Article

A message from Bryan Hill, General Manager at Page Utility Enterprises:

The Utility office has been made aware that a scam is going fast and furious today targeting Page Businesses.

The caller claims to be Page Utility or Page Electric and demands immediate payment via credit card or their business will be shut off in one hour.  Never provide financial information to anyone cold calling over the phone.

Page utility always sends a letter or hangs something on the door the day before shut off for not payment.  Always call the utility office back to verify any account information at 928-645-2419 and speak with a customer service representative.

Page Utility will never shut off anyone for non-payment after business hours.   If you believe you are getting a scam call Page Police to report.

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.