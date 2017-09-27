Electric SCAM in Page

A message from Bryan Hill, General Manager at Page Utility Enterprises:

The Utility office has been made aware that a scam is going fast and furious today targeting Page Businesses.

The caller claims to be Page Utility or Page Electric and demands immediate payment via credit card or their business will be shut off in one hour. Never provide financial information to anyone cold calling over the phone.

Page utility always sends a letter or hangs something on the door the day before shut off for not payment. Always call the utility office back to verify any account information at 928-645-2419 and speak with a customer service representative.

Page Utility will never shut off anyone for non-payment after business hours. If you believe you are getting a scam call Page Police to report.