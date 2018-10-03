Election Podcast
US SENATE
Martha McSally ( R )– Click here to listen to her Lake Powell Life News Interview.
Kyrsten Sinema ( D )– Click here to her Lake Powell Life News Interview.
STATE TREASURER
Mark Manoil ( D )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
Kimberly Yee ( R )– Click here to listen to her Lake Powell Life News Interview.
SECRETARY OF STATE
Katie Hobbs ( D )– Click here to listen to her Lake Powell Life News Interview
Steve Gaynor ( R )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
STATE SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION
Frank Riggs ( R )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
Kathy Hoffman ( D )– Click here to listen to her Lake Powell Life News Interview
STATE SENATE LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 7
Jamescita Peshlakai ( D )-Click here to listen to her Lake Powell Life News Interview
JL Mealer ( R )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
PAGE MAYOR
Levi Tappan– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
Bill Diak– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
CORPORATION COMMISSIONER- TWO SEATS
Rodney Glassman ( R )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
Kiana Maria Sears ( D )– Click here to listen to her Lake Powell Life News Interview
MINING INSPECTOR
Bill Pierce ( D )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
Joe Hart ( R )-Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PAGE
Michael Barnes– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
ATTORNEY GENERAL
January Contreras ( D )– Click here to listen to her Lake Powell Life News Interview
Mark Brnovich ( R )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
ARIZONA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 7 ( 2 Seats )
Arlando Teller ( D )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
Myron Tsosie ( D )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
Doyal Shamley ( R )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
ARIZONA 1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Tom O’Halleran ( D)– click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview
Wendy Rogers ( R )– Click here to listen to her Lake Powell Life News Interview