News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Election Podcast

Election Podcast
October 03
11:16 2018
Print This Article

US SENATE

Martha McSally ( R )Click here to listen to her Lake Powell Life News Interview.

www.mcsallyforsenate.com

 

 

Kyrsten Sinema ( D ) Click here to her Lake Powell Life News Interview.

www.kyrstensinema.com

 

 

 

STATE TREASURER

 Mark Manoil ( D )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

www.markmanoil.com

 

 

Kimberly Yee ( R )– Click here to listen to her Lake Powell Life News Interview.

www.kimberlyyee.com

 

 

 

SECRETARY OF STATE

Katie Hobbs ( D )– Click here to listen to her Lake Powell Life News Interview

www.katiehobbs.org

 

 

Steve Gaynor ( R )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

www.gaynorforsos.com

 

 

STATE SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

Frank Riggs ( R )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

www.riggsforaz.com

 

 

Kathy Hoffman ( D )– Click here to listen to her Lake Powell Life News Interview

www.electkathyhoffman.com

 

 

STATE SENATE LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 7

 Jamescita Peshlakai ( D )-Click here to listen to her Lake Powell Life News Interview

www.peshforsenate.com

 

 

 JL Mealer ( R )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

www.jlmealer.com

 

 

PAGE MAYOR

 Levi Tappan– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

 

 

 

 Bill Diak– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

 

 

 

CORPORATION COMMISSIONER- TWO SEATS 

 Rodney Glassman ( R )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

www.rodenyglassman.org

 

 

 Kiana Maria Sears ( D )– Click here to listen to her Lake Powell Life News Interview

www.searsforaz.com

 

 

MINING INSPECTOR

 Bill Pierce ( D )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

www.pierceformineinspector.com

 

 

 Joe Hart ( R )-Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

 

 

 

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE PAGE

 Michael Barnes– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

www.barnesforjustice.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

ATTORNEY GENERAL

 January Contreras ( D )– Click here to listen to her Lake Powell Life News Interview

www.januaryforaz.com

 

 

 Mark Brnovich ( R )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

 

 

 

ARIZONA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 7 ( 2 Seats )

 Arlando Teller ( D )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

 

 

 

 Myron Tsosie ( D )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

 

 

 

 Doyal Shamley ( R )– Click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

www.voteshamley.com

 

 

ARIZONA 1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

 

 Tom O’Halleran ( D)– click here to listen to his Lake Powell Life News Interview

www.tomohalleran.com

 

 

 Wendy Rogers ( R )– Click here to listen to her Lake Powell Life News Interview

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.