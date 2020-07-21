News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Election Podcast Interviews & Debates

July 21
2020
Its no secret…this is an election year!

Lake Powell Communications encourages everyone to make your voice heard and remember to VOTE!

Early voting is currently underway for the August 4th primary and we’ve posted the candidate interviews on our website at LakePowelllife.com  Just open the news tab and click on podcasts OR follow this link: https://www.lakepowelllife.com/series/podcasts/

AND NOW, get ready for the debates! Tune in as we air the live candidate Zoom debates hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and Lake Powell Chronicle. The debates will air on your local radio station, AZ 93-3.

City Council debate is Tuesday, July 28, at 6:00 PM and the Mayoral Debate is Thursday, July 30, at 6:00 PM, both on AZ 93-3!

2020candidateschroniclecity councildebateselectionmayoral racepage arizonapodcast interviewsradio broadcastzoom

