Election Podcast Interviews & Debates

Its no secret…this is an election year!

Lake Powell Communications encourages everyone to make your voice heard and remember to VOTE!

Early voting is currently underway for the August 4th primary and we’ve posted the candidate interviews on our website at LakePowelllife.com Just open the news tab and click on podcasts OR follow this link: https://www.lakepowelllife.com/series/podcasts/

AND NOW, get ready for the debates! Tune in as we air the live candidate Zoom debates hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and Lake Powell Chronicle. The debates will air on your local radio station, AZ 93-3.

City Council debate is Tuesday, July 28, at 6:00 PM and the Mayoral Debate is Thursday, July 30, at 6:00 PM, both on AZ 93-3!