Election Fraud Investigation

June 26
10:43 2019
(Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

A private investigator is looking into allegations of voter fraud in Colorado City.

Gary Engels was hired by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.  He is looking into claims of nonresidents and former residents casting ballots.  It has also been alleged that some mail-in ballots were intercepted and filled out by people they were not addressed to.
While members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints retain control of the Colorado City Council, non-church members have taken over sister city Hildale’s Council.
Colorado City Mayor Joseph Allred points out that the county, not the city, is in charge of conducting elections.
Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius says the biggest obstacle in the investigation is the lack of cooperation by local residents.

