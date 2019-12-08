Elderly Couple in Ash Fork Found Dead in the Snow

An incredibly sad story in Ash Fork came to light Friday (12/6) when a couple spotted two bodies in the snow. The deceased was an elderly couple found about a mile from their car, which authorities theorize had become stuck in the snow at some point last week.

The couple, identified as 74-year old Richard Alexander and his 79-year old wife, Elizabeth, may have been going for help when they couldn’t go any further. It is assumed they died of hypothermia.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating. Ash Fork had received ten inches of snow Thanksgiving weekend.

The Alexanders lived in the area. The couple that found them in the snow feels they were trying to get to their home for help. Very sadly, they ended up about 100-yards short.