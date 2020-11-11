Education Grants Available Through SRP

Money for Teachers: Educators Invited to Apply for SRP Education Grants

SRP Public Relations

Up to $2,500 Available for Math, Science, Technology and Social Science Teachers

Salt River Project is offering grants for teachers looking for ways to engage their students.

Teachers are encouraged to apply for classroom grants to enhance learning in the classroom in the areas of math, science, engineering, technology as well as social science.



The SRP Classroom Connections program consists of:

Learning Grants by SRP, which provide funding up to $5,000 per school for projects and programs that incorporate innovative teaching strategies in math and science and meet performance standards as dictated by the Arizona Academic Standards.

Social Science Grants by SRP, which supports the enrichment and enhancement of classroom instruction in the disciplines of history, geography, civics, government, and economics and meet performance standards as dictated by the Arizona Academic Standards. Up to $2,500 is available per educator.

All educators at public and non-profit private schools in metropolitan Phoenix, Pinal County, Gila County, Yavapai County, Page, St. Johns, and Navajo Generating Station community chapters are eligible for SRP Classroom Connections grants.

SRP contributes more than $1.3 million to education initiatives, grants and partnerships throughout Arizona, in addition to providing free training and resources to educators throughout the state.

How Teachers Can Apply:

SRP will accept applications until February 28, 2021 for the 2020-21 grants.

To learn more and apply: srpnet.com/grants.

To view videos on our past recipients, go to srpforedu.com.