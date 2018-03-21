News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Easter Egg Hunt and Early Childhood Fair Saturday!

March 21
12:25 2018
In celebration of children, we invite you to participate in Page’s Early Childhood Fair, “Early Learning, Every Day.”

The fair, which is in conjunction with the annual Community Easter Egg Hunt, will be held at the Page Sports Complex from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 24. This event will serve to provide information about early childhood care, health, and education in the Page and Fredonia area and is an opportunity for you to showcase your center, agency, or organization. This event will not be an opportunity to sell products or services.

The event includes… 

  • Child care information
  • Book for young children
  • Children Activities
  • Dental Screenings
  • Healthy Snacks
  • Family Resources
  • Training Opportunities

Click here to download a pdf of the registration form.

