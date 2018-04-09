EAS Update: Page Airport Board Makes Decision

City of Page Airport Board held their regular meeting tonight and wasted no time getting to the discussion of recent proposals of interest submitted from commercial carriers to the US Dept of Transportation to take on the next two years EAS service for Page. Mayor Bill Diak was present to serve as liaison to the City Council to express his views about considering a possible alternate EAS option, but the board members including Chairman Chris Large and Vice Chair Leroy Wicklund agreed the city needed faster solutions than that option would likely provide.

After the submitted proposals were briefly discussed, the board voted in favor unanimously to recommend Boutique Air as their preferred scheduled air transport provider for Page.

City Council will vote on that recommendation Wednesday during regular session; if approved, the US Dept of Transportation will then make the final decision.