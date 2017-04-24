Earth Shakes Aplenty

Earthquakes are not as uncommon as one might think. In fact, there was a minor one in Southeastern Utah Friday. It was centered not far from Blanding in San Juan County and registered 3.8.

This earthquake marked the second one in the same general area in the past month or so. Back on March 18 there was a quake that registered 2.9. Apparently no one felt that one, or at least the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office had no one call-in about it.

Around this time in 2016, more than 50 little earthquakes were experienced in and around Littlefield, Arizona. Littlefield is located along the I-15 stretch in extreme northwest Arizona near the borders of Nevada and Utah.

Taking a look at US Geographical Survey statistics online, they tell us that in the past 30-days Utah has experienced 19 earthquakes, and over 300 in the past year. In Arizona there have been 18 in the past month and 453 in the past year; many of them in the Littlefield area.

To almost all of us, almost all earthquakes go unnoticed.

To wrap-up our earthquake story, let’s be glad the tremblers, no matter how many, have been small.

And let’s hope it stays that way!