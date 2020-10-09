Early Voting Well Under way According to Recorder’s Office

Early Voting Has Started for November 3 General Election

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Coconino County Recorder’s office has mailed 65,300 early ballots to registered voters for the upcoming November 3 General Election. Early voters that are on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) and have not received their ballots by Tuesday, October 13 should call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or 800-793-6181 to make sure there is not a problem with their voter registration status or mailing address.

Registered voters that are not on the PEVL may request an early ballot be mailed to them by calling the Elections Office, sending a written request to Coconino County Elections Office, 110 E. Cherry Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ, 86001, or submitting an on-line request at www.coconino.az.gov/elections and clicking on “Early Ballot Request.” The deadline to request an early ballot by mail is October 23.

In-person early voting started on October 7 at several locations across the county. In-person early voting is available through Friday, October 30. Check the times and locations on the Elections webpage. Some locations are only available by appointment because of the COVID pandemic.

In-person early voting is not available at the downtown Flagstaff Elections Office at 110 E Cherry Ave. Instead there are two other locations in Flagstaff – the Eastside Flagstaff Elections Office in the Flagstaff Mall, next to Dillard’s Department Store and the Drive Thru Service window at 2304 N 3rd Street, enter the driveway off of 6th Avenue. Check the Elections website for dates and hours these locations are open. The hours may change depending on the COVID pandemic.

The Coconino County Elections Office webpage contains lots of early voting information. This includes the following:

List of Early Voting Sites;

List of Ballot Drop Boxes;

List of Early Voting Sites on the Navajo Nation; and

List of Early Ballot Drop Off Locations on the Navajo Nation.

The Elections Office has added several new ballot drop boxes throughout the county and is offering drive up/ballot drop off service on the Navajo Nation.

For more information, call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181 or go to www.coconino.az.gov/elections .