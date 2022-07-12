News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Early Voting for Primary Election Underway

Early Voting for Primary Election Underway
July 12
09:59 2022
Print This Article

Early voting for the 2022 City of Page primary and candidate election is now open at Page City Hall at 697 Vista Avenue.

According to the Coconino County Recorder’s Office, over 47,000 early ballots have been mailed out to those on the active early voting list, and to those who have requested a single election early ballot for the Primary Election.

In Page, the mayoral seat is open, with two contenders: Current Mayor Bill Diak, and current City Council member Rick Yanke.

There are also 3 City Council seats open, and 4 candidates running for those seats: Current council members David Auge and Theresa Lee, and new contenders Jolann “Jules” Costa and Mike Farrow.

Early Voting will be available at City Hall through July 28th.

 

Early Voting for Primary Election Underway - overview

Summary: Early Voting for Primary Election Underway

Tags
early votingelectionvoting

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.