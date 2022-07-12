Early Voting for Primary Election Underway

Early voting for the 2022 City of Page primary and candidate election is now open at Page City Hall at 697 Vista Avenue.

According to the Coconino County Recorder’s Office, over 47,000 early ballots have been mailed out to those on the active early voting list, and to those who have requested a single election early ballot for the Primary Election.

In Page, the mayoral seat is open, with two contenders: Current Mayor Bill Diak, and current City Council member Rick Yanke.

There are also 3 City Council seats open, and 4 candidates running for those seats: Current council members David Auge and Theresa Lee, and new contenders Jolann “Jules” Costa and Mike Farrow.

Early Voting will be available at City Hall through July 28th.