Early Voting Begins Aug 1

Early voting for the August 28, 2018 Primary Election starts on Wednesday, August 1st. On that date the Coconino County Elections office will be mailing out over 33,000 early ballots to voters on the permanent early voting list (PEVL).

The August 28th Primary Election is a partisan primary, meaning voters on the PEVL that are registered with a recognized political party will be mailed an early ballot for the political party indicated on their voter registration form. The recognized political parties for the 2018 elections are Democratic, Republican, Libertarian and Green Party.

Voters on the PEVL and who are registered as Independent, with no party affiliation, or an unrecognized political party, were sent a notice informing them that they must return the notice indicating which political party ballot they want to receive. If this notice was not returned, the Elections Office will not mail the voter an early ballot. Voters who are on the PEVL and did NOT return their notice may call the Elections Office to request a specific party ballot or do so online at www.coconino.az.gov/elections<http://www.coconino.az.gov/elections>.

The Libertarian Party has a closed primary, which means only early voters registered as Libertarian will be mailed a Libertarian ballot. Independent and unaffiliated voters may not request a Libertarian ballot.

Voters not on the PEVL may request an early ballot by calling the Elections Office, sending a written request to Coconino County Elections Office, 110 E. Cherry Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ, 86001, or submitting an on-line request at www.coconino.az.gov/elections<http://www.coconino.az.gov/elections> and clicking on “Early Ballot Request.” The deadline to request an early ballot by mail is August 17th.

Early Voting is also available in person at several locations throughout the county. You may see the list of early voting locations and their office hours by going to www.coconino.az.gov/elections<http://www.coconino.az.gov/elections> and clicking on “Early Voting Sites”.

For more information, call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181.

Early Voting Sites for the 2018 Primary and General Elections