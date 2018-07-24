Early Voting Begins Aug 1
Early voting for the August 28, 2018 Primary Election starts on Wednesday, August 1st. On that date the Coconino County Elections office will be mailing out over 33,000 early ballots to voters on the permanent early voting list (PEVL).
The August 28th Primary Election is a partisan primary, meaning voters on the PEVL that are registered with a recognized political party will be mailed an early ballot for the political party indicated on their voter registration form. The recognized political parties for the 2018 elections are Democratic, Republican, Libertarian and Green Party.
Voters on the PEVL and who are registered as Independent, with no party affiliation, or an unrecognized political party, were sent a notice informing them that they must return the notice indicating which political party ballot they want to receive. If this notice was not returned, the Elections Office will not mail the voter an early ballot. Voters who are on the PEVL and did NOT return their notice may call the Elections Office to request a specific party ballot or do so online at www.coconino.az.gov/elections<http://www.coconino.az.gov/elections>.
The Libertarian Party has a closed primary, which means only early voters registered as Libertarian will be mailed a Libertarian ballot. Independent and unaffiliated voters may not request a Libertarian ballot.
Voters not on the PEVL may request an early ballot by calling the Elections Office, sending a written request to Coconino County Elections Office, 110 E. Cherry Avenue, Flagstaff, AZ, 86001, or submitting an on-line request at www.coconino.az.gov/elections<http://www.coconino.az.gov/elections> and clicking on “Early Ballot Request.” The deadline to request an early ballot by mail is August 17th.
Early Voting is also available in person at several locations throughout the county. You may see the list of early voting locations and their office hours by going to www.coconino.az.gov/elections<http://www.coconino.az.gov/elections> and clicking on “Early Voting Sites”.
For more information, call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181.
Early Voting Sites for the 2018 Primary and General Elections
|Location
|Early Ballot Precincts Voting At Location
|Coconino County Elections Office
110 E Cherry Ave
Flagstaff, AZ
(Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm)
|All Precincts
|Coconino County Elections Office
Eastside Office – Flagstaff Mall
4650 N. US Highway 89
Next to JCPenney
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
(Monday – Friday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm)
|All Precincts
|Tuba City Elections Office
Basement of Tuba City Library
Tuba City, AZ
(Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Daylight Savings Time)
|Bodaway 42, Cameron 43, Coppermine 47, Coalmine 48, Inscription House 61, Kaibeto 65, Lechee 67, Leupp 69, Moenkopi 70, Navajo Mountain 71, Tolani Lake 88, Tonalea 90, Tuba City Northeast 93, Tuba City Northwest 94 & Tuba City South 95
|Williams City Hall
113 S 1st St
Williams, AZ
(Monday – Thursday 7:30 am – 5:00 pm)
|Kaibab North 64, Kaibab West 66, Parks 79, Williams Northside 98 & Williams Southside 99
|Sedona City Hall
102 Roadrunner Dr
Sedona, AZ
(Monday – Thursday 7:00 am – 6:00 pm)
|Sedona North 82 & Sedona South 83
|Page City Hall
697 Vista Ave
Page, AZ
(Monday – Thursday 7:00 am – 5:30 pm)
|Page Central 72, Page East 73, Page South 74, Page West 75, Lechee 67, Bodaway 42, Coppermine 47, Inscription House 61, Kaibeto 65 & Navajo Mountain 71
|Fredonia Town Hall
25 N Main St
Fredonia, AZ
(Monday – Thursday 7:30 am – 5:30 pm)
|Fredonia 58
|Grand Canyon Schools
Superintendent’s Office
Grand Canyon National Park
1 Boulder St
Grand Canyon, AZ
(Monday – Thursday 7:30 am – 5:00 pm)
|Grand Canyon 59 & Tusayan 97